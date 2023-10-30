Matthew Perry's Friends Co-Stars Mourn His Death

Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars are reportedly “reeling” over the “devastating” death of their beloved “brother”. Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are preparing to release a joint statement after news of Perry’s death aged 54 shocked the world, Page Six has reported. Emergency services responded to reports of someone in cardiac arrest at the actor’s Los Angeles home about 4pm on Saturday. It’s been reported that Perry was found in a jacuzzi.

“I’m wearing the same clothes in both, since it’s supposed to be the same night, but I must have lost three and a half stone (22kg) in the off-season. “My weight varied between 9st 2lb (58kg) and 16st 1lb (102kg) during the Friends years.” He said his thin frame - most notable at the beginning of season seven - was due to the opioids, a drug that can suppress a user’s appetite and cause vomiting.

