Matthew Perry’s final texts with actress revealed as details of ‘unusual’ symptom emerge

A former co-star of Matthew Perry has shared her final text exchange with the actor, which took place just one week before his sudden death. Ione Skye, 53, acted beside Perry in his first film, the 1988 drama A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, before he became a household name as Chandler Bing from Friends. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Remembering Matthew Perry. Thirteen days before his death at 54, Perry texted Skye, writing: “Hi! I hope all is well.

To all of us, he’s the guy you wanted to be friends with and to women…the perfect boyfriend. “Everyone had a crush on Chandler Bing. That role came up and he met that opportunity with precision. He nailed it and his mark is indelible.” Following Perry’s pickleball game, he returned home and sent his assistant out on an errand. When the assistant returned two hours later, Perry was discovered unresponsive in the spa and emergency services were called.

Final photos of Friends star Matthew Perry in public before shock death aged 54 stunned world7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry’s haunting final post before shock death7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler shares message as actor’s final hours revealed7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry’s final text revealed by starMatthew Perry told a former co-star she was “beautiful” in a text message sent just days before his death. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Final Instagram Posts Spark ConcernFans speculate if Matthew Perry's last Instagram posts were a cry for help, as they were related to Batman and included cryptic messages. Read more ⮕

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry’s eerie final Instagram post before death'Friends' star Matthew Perry has died, Fox News Digital has confirmed. He was 54. Read more ⮕