Matthew Perry’s final text revealed by star

at his Los Angeles home on Sunday, got in touch with US-British actress Ione Skye on October 15, more than three decades after the pair starred together on Perry’s debut filmPerry wrote, “Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating (I meditate now) and ‘In You Eyes’ started playing,” Perry began, referencing a song on the soundtrack of Skye’s career-launching movie,Skye responded, “Awe. I love that Xo.” To which Perry replied, “Hope you are healthy and happy.

The conversation continued, with Skye saying, “Yes I am both. I think! Good to hear from you. I only have nice memories with you.” Finishing off the chat, Perry said, “Me too. That one afternoon, I was just sitting in my apartment, and there you were!”

Posting screenshots of the chat on social media, Skye, who is married to Australian musician Ben Lee, added in the caption, “My last exchange a week ago. I’m very very sad. Loved this guy.”Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub around 4pm on Saturday, local time, after participating in a two-hour game of pickle-ball earlier in the day. headtopics.com

On Sunday, the coroner’s office stated Perry’s cause of death had been “deferred”, which usually means the autopsy has been finished but the examiner needs further time to complete an investigation.creators Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin Bright issued a heartbreaking statement on Monday.

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives,” they wrote in the joint message. headtopics.com

“He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.

“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.” headtopics.com

