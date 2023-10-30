Matthew Perry's Final Instagram Posts Spark Concern

As the world mourns the loss of Matthew Perry, fans have revisited the eerie final posts he shared on Instagram - wondering if his musings may have represented a cry for help. The actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Matthew Perry as Chandler on Friends. The 54-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive in his hot tub, with law enforcement sources saying no foul play was indicated.

It later emerged that the actor had played pickleball - a popular ball game played with a flat paddle - in the hours before he died. He captioned the pickleball post “WTF?” and added a follow-up comment that read: “Rest easy. I’m on a tall building”. On Tuesday, Perry shared a video of him placing three grapes on a surface, simply captioning the photo, “This is what I’ve had to eat today. I’m Mattman.” Fans viewing his post at the time expressed concern for the star.

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry’s eerie final Instagram post before death' Friends ' star Matthew Perry has died, Fox News Digital has confirmed. He was 54. Read more ⮕

Final photos of Friends star Matthew Perry in public before shock death aged 54 stunned world7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry’s haunting final post before shock death7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler shares message as actor’s final hours revealed7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Perry’s eerie final Instagram post Matthew Perry ’s final Instagram post was of himself lounging in the corner of a hot tub, just five days before he would be found dead. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry dead Friends star Matthew Perry has died after an apparent drowning, according to reports from TMZ. Read more ⮕