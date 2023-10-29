Matthew Perry's cause of death listed as 'deferred', meaning more investigation needed

at his residence yesterday will require additional investigative steps by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office before reaching a conclusion, according to records from the agency."In cases where the cause of death cannot be determined at the time of autopsy, a deferred certificate will be issued until additional studies have been completed," according to the LA coroner's guidelines.

No foul play is suspected, a law enforcement source told CNN, however, the incident remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey told CNN a 911 call came in Saturday at 4.07pm local time for a water rescue emergency. LAPD responded at 4.10pm and characterised the call as a death investigation shortly after.correspondent Keith Morrison, were seen arriving at the actor's home Saturday night amid the police response."Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend," the statement said.

"The best thing about me, bar none, is that if somebody comes to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking, can you help me?' I can say 'yes' and follow up and do it," he said while appearing on thePerry went on to say that he wanted to be remembered "as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker" and that "his paramount thing is that he wants to help people.

"It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives," their statement said. "He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us."

The statement added: "We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart…This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

