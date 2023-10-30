Matthew Perry knew Friends would be his legacy. But it wasn’t what he wanted

. He was also the first to acknowledge that any greater legacy seemed unlikely.that there was no sign of foul play, and that the Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives are investigating.Comments Perry made in both his memoir and an interview last year have resurfaced since the news of his death on the weekend, in which he discusses the work he had done to help others in the grip of drug and alcohol addiction, issues he himself had battled for a long time.

In 2013 Perry set up a sober living facility for men called Perry House in Malibu. It closed two years later.Perry said, “The best thing about me, bar none, is that if somebody comes up to me and says ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help me?’ I can say yes, and follow up and do it.”

He said that shortly after the book’s release, he had been heartened to hear how people had been responding to it. “What it’s about is helping people, and I’ve heard already five stories of people that read the book and checked into treatment.”, which he described as “a personal message to the world, an exaggerated form of me as a drunk”. “I had something important to say to people like me and to say to people who love people like me,” he said. headtopics.com

Around the world, various tributes were paid to the actor on the weekend, with the bells of a cathedral in Bruges ringing out theThe actor’s family released a statement on Sunday saying, “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.” “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” they toldThey thanked his fans by saying, “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.

Matthew Perry speaks during a session on prescription drug abuse during the Clinton Global Initiative at Washington University in 2013, in St. Louis.by Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush. “I’ve been writing – like when I sign the book, I always put ‘don’t give up’ there, because you shouldn’t give up.” headtopics.com

