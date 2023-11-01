Matthew Perry ‘happy and chipper’ before death, say Friends creators

“He was happy and chipper,” Kauffman said of her last conversation with Perry, who played the beloved Chandler Bing for 10 seasons of the hit sitcom. “He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.”
Kauffman said she was in “utter shock” upon hearing the news last weekend. The actor was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home, the Los Angeles police department said. His cause of death remains under investigation.
“My first instinct was to text him, honestly. And then deep sadness. So much sadness. It’s hard to grasp,” she said. “One minute he’s here and happy and then poof. And doing good in the world. Really doing good in the world.
"He seemed better than I had seen in a while. I was so thrilled to see that. He was emotionally in a good place. He looked good. He quit smoking. Yes, he was sober. He learned things throughout this and what he learned more than anything is that he wants to help other addicts, and it gave him purpose."
Crane was asked by co-anchor Hoda Kotb about Perry's previous comments that people would be "shocked about his passing but not surprised". He said: "Given the journey he'd been on, and we were all aware of it, there was always a part that was kind of bracing for something like this. It is hard to believe, because he was such an alive person that it's hard to believe he's not here."
