Matthew Perry ‘happy and chipper’ before death, say Friends creators

“He was happy and chipper,” Kauffman said of her last conversation with Perry, who played the beloved Chandler Bing for 10 seasons of the hit sitcom. “He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.”

Kauffman said she was in “utter shock” upon hearing the news last weekend. The actor was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home, the Los Angeles police department said. His cause of death remains under investigation.

“My first instinct was to text him, honestly. And then deep sadness. So much sadness. It’s hard to grasp,” she said. “One minute he’s here and happy and then poof. And doing good in the world. Really doing good in the world.

“He seemed better than I had seen in a while. I was so thrilled to see that. He was emotionally in a good place. He looked good. He quit smoking. Yes, he was sober. He learned things throughout this and what he learned more than anything is that he wants to help other addicts, and it gave him purpose.”, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing about becoming an alcoholic as a teenager and his addiction to pain medication after a jetskiing accident in 1997.

Crane was asked by co-anchor Hoda Kotb about Perry’s previous comments that people would be “shocked about his passing but not surprised”. He said: “Given the journey he’d been on, and we were all aware of it, there was always a part that was kind of bracing for something like this. It is hard to believe, because he was such an alive person that it’s hard to believe he’s not here.”about the loss of the actor, the last conversations they had with him and the impact he made in the world.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘We are a family’: Friends stars release statement on Matthew Perry’s deathThe leading cast of Friends have released an emotional statement two days following the death of their beloved co-star Matthew Perry.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Matthew Perry death: Joint statement released by Friends co-stars7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Friends stars release statement after death of Matthew Perry: ‘We were more than just castmates’Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer have issued a joint statement two days after Perry’s death

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Friends Cast Members Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry Following His DeathThe cast members of Friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, release a statement mourning the loss of their fellow cast mate Matthew Perry.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

_TCGLOBAL: Fans Mourn the Death of Matthew Perry, Beloved Actor from FriendsThe death of Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, has saddened fans and the Hollywood community. Tributes have poured in, highlighting his acting talent and his efforts to raise awareness about addiction. Viewers of all ages have shared their memories and experiences with the show, emphasizing its enduring appeal.

Source: _TCglobal | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Friends Actor Matthew Perry's Death: Sad Theory EmergesOne of the Friends actors who was closest to Matthew Perry reportedly has a sad theory about the cause of his death. Perry, 54, died in an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, having been found unresponsive in his spa.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕