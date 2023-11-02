Matthew Perry: ‘Devastated’ Courteney Cox seen for first time since co-star’s death

” The message was signed by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer. Cox and Perry appeared in all 10 seasons of Friends, with their characters Monica Geller and Chandler Bing eventually getting married. In a 2022 interview with The New York Times, Cox said she was hopeful about Perry’s future, despite his battles with alcohol and prescription drugs. “He’s just struggled for a while,” she said. “I think he’s doing great now.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

_TCGLOBAL: Fans Mourn the Death of Matthew Perry, Beloved Actor from FriendsThe death of Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, has saddened fans and the Hollywood community. Tributes have poured in, highlighting his acting talent and his efforts to raise awareness about addiction. Viewers of all ages have shared their memories and experiences with the show, emphasizing its enduring appeal.

Source: _TCglobal | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: ‘Exceptionally brave’: why Matthew Perry’s finest acting wasn’t as bungling Chandler BingFrom Studio 60 to The Good Wife, the star’s post-Friends career rings with deep, dark and astonishing performances – be they haunted comics or snake-like villains

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Jen’s heartbreaking Matthew Perry interviewFootage of Jennifer Aniston breaking down in tears over the thought of “losing” Matthew Perry has resurfaced online following his tragic death over the weekend.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Fresh Details Emerge About Matthew Perry's DeathNew information reveals that Matthew Perry's body was not waterlogged when he was found dead in his hot tub. He was pronounced dead on the scene after being repositioned by a bystander. Perry was seen out the day before his death and complained of fatigue before returning home.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

7NEWSMELBOURNE: Matthew Perry’s longtime personal assistant speaks out7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Matthew Perry reveals proposal to Molly Hurwitz while in rehabIn his memoir, Matthew Perry shares that he proposed to Molly Hurwitz while in rehab, desperate to keep her from leaving him. They later called off their engagement.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕