Matthew Perry death: The one woman Friends star wished he had proposed to

Over the years, Friends actor Matthew Perry was romantically linked with many high-profile women, including Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz. But Perry, who died on Saturday at the age of 54, never married or had children. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Remembering Matthew Perry. In his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, published in November 2022, Perry opened up on some of his relationships - and one woman in particular who was “the one that got away”.

” When Caplan married her now-husband, British actor Tom Riley, she let Perry know in an “incredibly harsh” way, he noted in his memoir. Perry was performing in London in a West End play, appropriately named The End of Longing, at the time. “There was one person who wouldn’t come to the play, even though I begged,” he wrote. “The woman I’d dated for six years was, by now, dating a British guy, and they were spending half the year in London, the rest in Los Angeles.

Adele Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry, Celebrities React to His DeathAdele praises Matthew Perry for his bravery in opening up about his struggles with addiction and sobriety. Many stars, fans, and friends react to Perry's sudden death. Prescription drugs found at Perry's home. Read more ⮕

Friends Star Matthew Perry's Body Repositioned After DeathMatthew Perry, known for his role in Friends, was found dead in his Los Angeles home. A bystander had repositioned his body before first responders arrived. The cause of death is pending investigation. Read more ⮕

New details emerge about Friends star Matthew Perry’s deathNew details have emerged into the death of Matthew Perry after the 54-year-old Hollywood star was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Friends Co-Stars Mourn His DeathJennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow are devastated by the death of their beloved co-star Matthew Perry. The Friends cast is preparing to release a joint statement after Perry's shocking death at the age of 54. Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing, battled with alcohol and opioid addiction throughout his time on the show. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry death: Friends star’s family issues statement after tragedy7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry death: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals secret romance with Friends star in tribute post7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕