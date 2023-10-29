Matthew Perry death: Friends star’s family issues statement after tragedy

Matthew Perry’s devastated family has spoken out after his shock death aged 54. The Friends star died in an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday local time. In a statement to People, the actor’s family said they were “heartbroken” by his “tragic” death. “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the family said. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.

“So warm water swirling around makes you feel good,” he wrote alongside the photo. Hours after his death was reported, Perry’s Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler — who memorably played his character Chandler Bing’s on/off girlfriend Janice — shared a personal tribute to him. “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry,” Wheeler wrote on Instagram. “The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. “I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.

