Matthew Perry death: Co-star and friend Matthew Perry says ‘we lost him a long time ago’

Friends co-star and good mate Hank Azaria has posted a heartfelt tribute to the late Matthew Perry, saying the actor’s battle with addiction was heartbreaking to watch. Azaria played Phoebe Buffay’s on-again, off-again love interest David on the hit 90s sitcom and went on to become known for voicing several characters in The Simpsons, including Moe, Apu and Chief Wiggum. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Hank Azaria’s emotional tribute to Matthew Perry.

“The whole first year I was sober we went to meetings together,” he said. “He was so caring and giving and wise, and he totally helped me get sober. “I really wish he could have found it within himself to stay in the sober life more consistently.” Azaria said reading about Perry going in and out of rehab over the years was “heartbreaking”. “Over that time we just really missed him,” he said. “It’s one of the terrible things about (addiction), it just takes away the person you love.

