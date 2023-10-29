Matthew Perry cause of death under further police investigation as emergency call released

The emergency call made from the home of Friends star Matthew Perry after he was found unresponsive has been released, as it’s revealed the actor’s cause of death requires further investigation. Perry, 54, died in an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing law enforcement sources. Audio of the 15-second dispatch call was obtained by TMZ, and in it a man can be heard saying the word “drowning”.

“You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.” Perry had reportedly spent his final hours playing pickleball — a popular ball game played with a flat paddle, as opposed to a stringed racquet — before returning home and sending his assistant out on an errand. When the assistant returned two hours later, Perry was discovered unresponsive and emergency services were called.

