Coach denies ‘unsettled’ call from former captainMatthew Mott has denied there is disharmony in the England squad after his former captain, Eoin Morgan, said their performances at the World Cup had “called into question the morale within the changing room” and showed “there’s something within the team that is definitely unsettled”.

England remain rooted to the bottom of the 10-team table after losing against India in Lucknow, where after restricting their opponents to 229 they were bowled out for just 129. But Mott insisted that despite their miserable run of five defeats in six games his squad remained united.“Eoin’s entitled to his opinion,” the head coach said. “He hasn’t been in and around the rooms, but I’ll certainly take that up with him and have a chat to him.

“There’s every opportunity when you’re losing to splinter and go your separate ways. I can only say from my opinion the group’s been incredibly strong in that part. If you see our training sessions, they’re full of fun. People are putting their arms around each other, trying to help them. It’s easy to do that when you’re winning, it’s a lot harder when you’re losing. I’m proud that we keep trying to get up. headtopics.com

Chris Woakes admitted the team were massively short on self-belief, saying “if we could buy some confidence at the minute we’d spend a lot of money on it”. But Mott believes that for all the recent misery the team will be stronger for the experience.Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhone or the Google Play store on Android by searching for 'The Guardian'.

Friends star Matthew Perry dies aged 54Perry was well-known for his role as Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004. Read more ⮕

'Friends' star Matthew Perry﻿ dies aged 54, US sources sayThe 54-year-old has died of an apparent drowning at a home in Los Angeles. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry dies aged 54Perry was well-known for his role as Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry deadFriends star Matthew Perry has died aged 54 after an apparent drowning, TMZ is reporting. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry’s cause of death revealedFriends star Matthew Perry has died aged 54 after an apparent drowning. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry dies aged 54Perry was well-known for his role as Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004. Read more ⮕