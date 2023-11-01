Matt Hancock ‘repeatedly told cabinet he had a plan to deal with Covid’ before pandemic hit UK

She says that PM had offered her a number of permanent secretary jobs to get her out of the Cabinet Office, and she had objected to going, because she did not want to participate in something that would lead to a civil service colleague being forced out to make way for her. As regards Cummings’s messages, she says they were “horrible to read” and “both suprising and not suprising”. Cummings was frustrated with her at the time, she says.

