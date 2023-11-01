Matildas to Face Chinese Taipei in Olympic-Qualifying Match

In fact, Chinese Taipei were one of Asia's most successful women's national teams from the late 1970s and 1990s. They won three Asian Cup titles between 1977 and 1981 and finished no lower than fourth in the tournament all the way up to 1999.

So we basically have Taiwan to thank for helping kick-start the development of the Women's World Cup into what we know it as today. Chinese Taipei come into tonight's game still trying to claw their way back up the Asian football ladder.

The 59,155 people who showed up to Perth Stadium absolutely got their money's worth, not only seeing their hometown hero find the back of the net three times, but also seeing the Matildas play some truly quicksilver football.Returning to the same line-up that played together for most of the Women's World Cup, you could immediately see the difference from that scrappy opening game against Iran.

It was really only when the substitutions were made that things started to get a little less convincing. It was similar vibes to the Iran game: basically a bunch of midfielders struggling to click with each other without a striker to aim for.But those are the only small smudges on what was otherwise a machine-clean performance.

This will be the last time we see the Tillies on home soil for a while, with their next international window in December taking place in Canada, so this game carries a bit of a farewell feeling to it for home fans as well.

