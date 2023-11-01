Matildas to Close Olympic-Qualifying Campaign with Match Against Chinese Taipei

With another capacity crowd expected at Perth Rectangular Stadium, Australia are hoping to make it three wins from three as they ready themselves for February's third and final round, which will determine who qualifies for Paris next year.The Arsenal defender swings it in, aiming for Kennedy once again, whose header is directed firmly downwards, but it bounces just wide of the post.Kyra Cooney-Cross stands over it before sending a perfect in-swinging corner towards the six-yard line.

Alanna Kennedy and Clare Hunt are both there, launching themselves up into the night. Hunt is the first to get her head to it, but it pings well over the crossbar.The Arsenal winger finally has the ball at her feet, twisting and turning to find some space on the left side of the box.

She opens up her body, moving the ball onto her right foot and curling it towards the top corner, but her shot doesn't have quite enough power on it and the keeper punches it away.

It falls to the feet of a white shirt, who tries to cut in-field and cross into the box, but she's immediately suffocated by yellow shirts and the ball is cleared away.Prediction 3-0, but if they start like last game could be 5-0 What do I win tonight if I guess correctly?You've got incredible prediction skills, Vic. You were the only one who correctly guessed the result against the Philippines, for which I promised you a beer.

If you guess correctly again tonight, I think you get a full packet of Tim Tams to partake in the aforementioned Tim Tam Slam challenge.A fizzing pass from Mary Fowler on the left finds Sam Kerr near the top of the box, who lays off for the oncoming Katrina Gorry.

