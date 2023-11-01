Matildas struggle to score against Chinese Taipei

Chinese Taipei's goalkeeper, Cheng Ssu-Yu, has also been massive, always in the right place at the right time and throwing her body about. Her team would be in the pits right now if she wasn't having such a cracking performance.stick with this same starting line-up and the same game-plan, or change it up at the break?The Matildas are trying again and again to find Sam Kerr in the middle of the box.

The forward springs up into the air and tries to get her head over it, but the ball flies over the bar.I think I heard 10 commentary say KCC is wearing 3 instead of her usual 23 number due to Olympic rules and only 22 players can be selected, hence number changeKyra Cooney-Cross made an excellent individual run through two lines of Chinese Taipei players, reaching the by-line on the left side of the box before clipping the ball deep.

Chinese Taipei make a rare foray into their attacking third, with a long ball searching for forward Su Yu-Hsuan. Alanna Kennedy and Clare Hunt are running backwards, with Hunt skimming the ball off her forehead towards Arnold as she feels the striker bearing down from behind.

Hey Sam! I'm wondering if you know why Kyra Cooney-Cross is now number three rather then her normal 23? I can't seem to find anything online!The last player to wear that number for the Matildas is Aivi Luik, who wasn't called up for this window and is in the twilight years of her career, so likely won't see the field for Australia much anymore.Chinese Taipei goalie is doing her work...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: Why Matildas won’t take their foot off the gas against minnows Chinese TaipeiAustralia are still in the dark over the identity of their opponents in the Olympic qualifying third-phase play-offs. They do know that a bagful of goals against Chinese Taipei certainly won’t do them any harm.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

SMH: Why Matildas won’t take their foot off the gas against minnows Chinese TaipeiAustralia are still in the dark over the identity of their opponents in the Olympic qualifying third-phase play-offs. They do know that a bagful of goals against Chinese Taipei certainly won’t do them any harm.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: How to watch the Matildas v Chinese Taipei in their Olympic qualifier in PerthThe Matildas will face off against Chinese Taipei tonight in stage two of the Olympic qualifiers. A win or draw will guarantee them a spot in the final stage of qualification in February.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Matildas lose three key players as they prepare to take on Chinese TaipeiThe Matildas are hoping to remain at the top of the table as they take on the Chinese Taipei . Wednesday night’s match at HBF Park will be the last of three Olympic qualifiers. Reportedly, all three games sold out as 60,000 fans packed Perth’s Optus Stadium last Sunday to watch the Matildas win 8-0.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Live updates: Matildas face Chinese Taipei in final Olympic-qualifying match in PerthHaving claimed two wins from two games, the Matildas are aiming for a clean sweep of round-two Olympic qualifying with a final match against Chinese Taipei .

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Matildas to Face Chinese Taipei in Olympic-Qualifying MatchThe Matildas will play their final match of the second round of their Olympic-qualifying campaign against Chinese Taipei . Chinese Taipei has a rich history in women's football and has been influential in the development of the Women's World Cup.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕