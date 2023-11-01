Matildas Secure Victory Against Chinese Taipei in Olympic-Qualifying Match

With another capacity crowd expected at Perth Rectangular Stadium, Australia are hoping to make it three wins from three as they ready themselves for February's third and final round, which will determine who qualifies for Paris next year.Chinese Taipei were valiant in their deep defence, but it always felt like a matter of time before the Matildas crashed through that white wall.

Their opponents have had just two half-chances in the past 20 minutes - two Hail Mary transitional long-balls on either wing - but Australia's defenders have been the picture of calm and have easily dealt with any whiff of a threat.But no, it wouldn't have gone to penalties to decide it. Both teams would have received one point, with Australia going through in first spot.Catley hands the captain's armband to Caitlin Foord, who's in the form of her career.

Some twisting and turning from Foord on the left sees the ball bobble out from some scrambling defenders and trickle across the face of goal. Amy Sayer does brilliantly to sprint to it and clip the ball backwards just as it threatens to roll out over the by-line, and it's Yallop who's charging in to bang it home.

The terrific Su Yu-Hsuan, who was Chinese Taipei's most dangerous attacker, comes off in place of Li Yi-Wen.That's the last touch of the night for Sam Kerr, who comes off to a standing ovation from her adoring home fans.

