Matildas Secure 3-0 Victory in Olympic Qualifying Campaign

Fowler trapped a floated pass and took one more touch before unleashing a powerful strike from 20m to send the crowd wild. To qualify for the Olympics, Australia must now beat an Asian confederation rival in a two-legged play-off in February.

Australia, fresh off an 8-0 demolition of the Philippines, unleashed a near full-strength starting XI against Chinese Taipei featuring Kerr, Caitlin Foord, Fowler, Mackenzie Arnold and Steph Catley.But despite registering 17 shots to one in the first half and enjoying 79 per cent possession, the Matildas couldn't find a way past their opposition's staunch defence.

But Australia had only themselves to blame on other occasions, firing a series of shots either wide or over the target. Sam Kerr scored the Matildas' 900th goal and put her team 2-0 up against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday night.It made it five goals for Kerr across the three qualifiers, and also marked the Matildas' 900th goal. The win is also Australia's 200th in all competitions.

A glorious goal to Mary Fowler broke the deadlock, with Sam Kerr and Tameka Yallop adding to the damage as Australia finally crashed through an admirable opposition defence, highlighted by a stand-out performance from goalkeeper Cheng Ssu-Yu.

