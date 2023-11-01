Matildas Olympic qualifiers LIVE updates: Kerr in starting 11 as Australia, Chinese Taipei square off in Perth

Instead, Football Australia will focus on obtaining hosting rights to the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup and an expanded men’s 2029 Club World Cup. Football Australia chief executive James Johnson has made clear Australia’s international hosting ambitions.Tuesday marked the deadline for countries from the Asia and Oceania regions – the only two eligible confederations due to– to submit their intention to bid for 2034, either solo or together with other nations.

“We have explored the opportunity to bid to host the FIFA World Cup and, having taken all factors into consideration, we have reached the conclusion not to do so for the 2034 competition,” FA said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.G’day everyone and welcome to this evening’s live blog as the Matildas complete their Olympic qualifying group games with a game against Chinese Taipei in Perth.

The Matildas will top their group which guarantees their passage to a final home and away qualifier for a spot at Paris 2024 but they will be chasing as many goals as they can score as they still don’t know how the match-ups will be decided for those last round of qualifiers.

