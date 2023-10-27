Matildas fringe players impress before experience finishes off Iran

Clare Wheeler was a standout performer in the Matildas’ 2-0 win over Iran in the Olympic qualifying tournament in Perth.Clare Wheeler was a standout performer in the Matildas’ 2-0 win over Iran in the Olympic qualifying tournament in Perth.

side were able to get the job done against an inferior and increasingly frustrating Iran in their opening Olympic qualifying match. There were glimpses of excitement in the performances some of the newer faces on the field in Perth, but a return to something closer to Australia’s World Cup form will be needed when they face a more ruthless Philippines team on Sunday.

Six players in Tony Gustavsson’s starting lineup had fewer than 25 caps each for the senior national team, and it was that inexperience that held the hosts back from what should have been an onslaught in the first half. headtopics.com

“As a coach you can give these players a chance in friendlies and that is one thing right?” Gustavsson said afterwards. “But sometimes you need to be brave enough to give them a chance when it means something, and this is really an important qualifier for the Olympics, and see how they react to that. ‘What have you got? Challenge me for playing time.’”

Pairing up in central midfield with the captain in Sam Kerr’s absence, Emily van Egmond, Wheeler provided a quintessential example of rising to the occasion. While Van Egmond mostly sat low and offered pinpoint long balls – including the one to set up Cortnee Vine for Ellie Carpenter’s goal – Wheeler brought the darting runs, turning on the ball and confidently charging through Iran’s near-impenetrable defensive bloc. headtopics.com

“I think Clare Wheeler was outstanding, he said. “And I think Amy Sawyer, especially in the second half, should have had a couple of goals. She showed me the things that we’ve seen in Sweden and in training with U23 .

Australia Headlines

Read more:

GuardianAus »

Matildas v Iran live: Australia take on Iran in first Paris 2024 Olympics qualifier in PerthBack on home soil for the first time since the World Cup, Australia take on world number 63 Iran as they get their Olympic qualification underway. Read more ⮕

Matildas v Iran live: Australia take early lead in first Paris 2024 Olympics qualifier in PerthThe Matildas play on home soil for the first time since the Women's World Cup. Follow live. Read more ⮕

Matildas break down stubborn Iran to kickstart Olympic qualificationEllie Carpenter and Sam Kerr on target in Perth as campaign to reach Paris Games starts well Read more ⮕

‘Rusty’ Matildas win first Olympic qualifier despite frustrating game against IranIran kept the World Cup semi-finalists to only two goals using a low defensive block which largely achieved what it set out to do. Read more ⮕

‘Rusty’ Matildas win first Olympic qualifier despite frustrating game against IranIran kept the World Cup semi-finalists to only two goals using a low defensive block which largely achieved what it set out to do. Read more ⮕

‘Rusty’ Matildas win first Olympic qualifier despite frustrating game against IranIran kept the World Cup semi-finalists to only two goals using a low defensive block which largely achieved what it set out to do. Read more ⮕