Matildas fans banked up outside Optus Stadium for hundreds of metres as clash with Philippines starts

Matildas fans were banked up for hundreds of metres in massive queues outside Optus Stadium just minutes before kick-off on Sunday afternoon. The Matildas’ Olympic qualifying 8-0 rout of the Philippines was their 10th-straight sold out game on home soil, with 59,155 people cramming into the Perth Stadium to watch both Caitlin Foord and Sam Kerr score hat-tricks in the Aussies’ masterclass. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Queuing chaos outside Optus Stadium before Matildas clash.

The three-day break between Sunday’s win over the Philippines and Wednesday’s clash with Taiwan means Gustavsson will have some lengthy talks with his medical team before deciding on selection. But Gustavsson says he’s eager to reward in-form players with a starting spot, and also better prepare them on how to handle a hectic schedule like the one they will face if they qualify for the Paris Olympics next year.

