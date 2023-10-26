Matildas defender Ellie Carpenter’s perfect response to World Cup heartache sets up 2-0 win over Iran

Super sub Sam Kerr has come off the bench to score the clincher in front of her hometown fans in the Matildas’ rusty 2-0 Olympic qualifier win over Iran in Perth. Watched by 18,798 fans at HBF Park on Thursday night, Ellie Carpenter opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Kerr sealed the deal with her 78th-minute tap-in. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Matildas’ perfect response to World Cup heartache.

Vine’s cross made its way to Charlotte Grant, who passed it off to Carpenter to rifle the ball home for just her fourth goal in 70 appearances for Australia. “We knew we needed to score, we knew it was going to be hard to break down their block,” Carpenter told Ten. “Found myself at the edge of the box and I’m happy with the finish, just trying to do my best for the team.

Australia Headlines

Read more:

7NewsAustralia »

Matildas hero Ellie Carpenter shares sad details of lingering Women’s World Cup fallout7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Matildas break down stubborn Iran to kickstart Olympic qualificationEllie Carpenter and Sam Kerr on target in Perth as campaign to reach Paris Games starts well Read more ⮕

Kerr scores as Matildas make tough work of victorySam Kerr delivered for her hometown fans with a second-half goal as the Matildas made heavy work of their 2-0 win over Iran in Thursday night’s Olympic Games qualifier in Perth. Read more ⮕

‘Rusty’ Matildas win first Olympic qualifier despite frustrating game against IranIran kept the World Cup semi-finalists to only two goals using a low defensive block which largely achieved what it set out to do. Read more ⮕

‘Rusty’ Matildas win first Olympic qualifier despite frustrating game against IranIran kept the World Cup semi-finalists to only two goals using a low defensive block which largely achieved what it set out to do. Read more ⮕

‘Rusty’ Matildas win first Olympic qualifier despite frustrating game against IranIran kept the World Cup semi-finalists to only two goals using a low defensive block which largely achieved what it set out to do. Read more ⮕