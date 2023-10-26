Matildas coach stunned by ‘mind-blowingly good’ 20yo sensation as Kerr stars in Olympics qualifier

Sam Kerr delivered for her hometown fans with a second-half goal as the Matildas made heavy work of their 2-0 win over Iran in Thursday night’s Olympic Games qualifier in Perth.

Despite dominating their outclassed opponents at a sold out HBF Park, and going ahead thanks to a goal in the 19th minute from Ellie Carpenter, the Matildas needed until the 78th minute to seal their victory when captain Kerr netted her 65th international goal.

Tony Gustavsson was full of praise for Fowler post-game and credited Manchester City for using her as a wide forward, something the Matildas experimented with. “We said: ‘Let’s try that in our environment as well – and Mary’s performance in those minutes on the left side was just mind-blowingly good,” the Matildas coach said.It was the story of the night for the Australians, who despite never being threatened by the Iranians, lacked a cutting edge in their attacking third, which ensured there wouldn’t be the blowout scoreline many had predicted.The Matildas celebrate an Ellie Carpenter goal against Iran. headtopics.com

The Philippines, who are coached by Western United’s A-League women’s mentor Mark Torcaso, will go into the match leading the qualifying group after thrashing Chinese Taipei 4-1 in Thursday night’s early match at HBF.

The Matildas then took centre stage, with Gustavsson living up to his pre-game promise to rotate his squad, something he was reluctant to do during this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup. Only two players – veteran centre-back Clare Polkinghorne and right-back Ellie Carpenter – that started in Australia’s 3-1 World Cup semi-final loss to England were part of Thursday night’s starting team. headtopics.com

Read more:

FOXSportsAUS »

Sam Kerr concerns mount as Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson airs lingering concern for Olympic qualifiers7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Kerr scores as Matildas make tough work of victorySam Kerr delivered for her hometown fans with a second-half goal as the Matildas made heavy work of their 2-0 win over Iran in Thursday night’s Olympic Games qualifier in Perth. Read more ⮕

Sam Kerr’s minutes to be managed through Matildas’ Olympic qualifiersCoach Tony Gustavsson has foreshadowed heavy squad rotation in Perth, starting with Thursday night’s match against Iran at HBF Park. Read more ⮕

Matildas captain Sam Kerr unlikely to play full matches in Perth, Tony Gustavsson saysAustralia’s coach indicates he will heavily rotate players due to jet lag and lack of preparation while Kerr continues to recover from her calf injury Read more ⮕

Sam Kerr’s minutes to be managed through Matildas’ Olympic qualifiersCoach Tony Gustavsson has foreshadowed heavy squad rotation in Perth, starting with Thursday night’s match against Iran at HBF Park. Read more ⮕

Sam Kerr’s minutes to be managed through Matildas’ Olympic qualifiersCoach Tony Gustavsson has foreshadowed heavy squad rotation in Perth, starting with Thursday night’s match against Iran at HBF Park. Read more ⮕