The Matildas have effectively locked in top spot in Group A and a place in February’s third round of qualifying, in which the four top-ranked Asian Football Confederation nations will be whittled down to the two who qualify for the Olympics.

It’s likely that seedings will be used to determine which of the teams play each other in the parallel home and away battles to decide which two nations are the AFC representatives in Paris. Goal difference is therefore set to be crucial if the Matildas want to avoid Group C leaders Japan in February.The Matildas are currently one goal better off in the for and against stakes than Japan, who are also on six points heading into its final group game against Vietnam.“For us, that is winning, and that is doing it however we need to and scoring as many goals as we can,” Catley told reporters on Tuesday.

“We will focus on the task at hand, and make sure that we get ourselves in the best position possible.” Currently, if Australia win, they will be in a goal shootout with World No. 8 Japan, who are also undefeated. Australia have a goal difference of +10, while Japan are +9 but kicked off at 9pm. The winner gets the best ranked second placed finisher.

If it’s a draw, Australia will possibly drop to second or third seed and a likely date with World No. 20 South Korea.It’s official — the rumour mill has got it right after NRL champion Nathan Cleary and Matildas superstar Mary Fowler went public.Explosive details have been exposed surrounding Australia’s decision to pull out of the race to host the 2034 World Cup.

