Massive Telco Outage Hits Australia, Affecting Millions

The outage, which began shortly after 4am and is impacting around 10 million Australians, has wreaked havoc on businesses, hospitals and transport network. Now, a new wave of Aussies are experiencing difficulties, with a Telstra spokesman confirming the telco is currently experiencing a “very high” demand to recharge prepaid services.“Since 7am unable to make/receive calls through my Telstra provider,” said another.
Optus chief executive officer Kelly Bayer Rosmarin told ABC Sydney they were still trying to figure out what had caused the issue.When asked about the possibility of the outage begin caused by a hack, she said there was “no indication that is anything to do with spyware at this stage”. “The teams I’m trying many different angles and we will not rest until the service is back up for our customers.”The government has addressed a mass, national Optus outage with a scathing message, as the telco’s CEO spoke to media.The Optus outage has sparked a flood of warnings from cash-loving Aussies, with claims the country is heading for “total disaster”.Cafes, Uber drivers and even snake catchers are speaking out amid a major nationwide Optus ‘failure’. Here’s what you need to know
