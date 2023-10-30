Massive political brawl erupts over abolishing NSW seats

Projected population data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics has prompted the AEC to cut the number of federal seats in NSW from 47 to 46 by mid-2024, potentially influencing the outcome of the next election.

Picture: Australian Electoral Commission

In their submission, the party calls for the merger of two Labor seats, held by cabinet Ministers Jason Clare and Tony Burke, and the creation of one additional marginal seat in the fast growing area around Western Sydney Airport. headtopics.com

The Liberals also want the north shore seat of Warringah, which Teal MP Zali Steggall won from former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, to be axed with the surrounding electorates expanded to compensate. However, Ms Spender has received support from an unlikely ally in former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who in his own submission to the AEC questioned the methodology which underpins the decisions on which electorates are abolished.

North Sydney MP Kylea Tink asked the AEC to expand her electorate into both Warringah, held by Ms Steggall, and Mackellar, held by another Teal MP in Sophie Scamps.

