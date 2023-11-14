Massive Leak Exposes PwC Cyprus' Assistance to Russian Oligarchs Facing Sanctions

A massive leak of documents has exposed how accounting giant PwC’s Cyprus arm scrambled to help Russian oligarchs facing the threat of sanctions in March last year, moving assets out of their names in the first days of the Ukraine invasion. The leaks show frantic email exchanges marked “URGENT” and “PLEASE APPROVE” as PwC Cyprus partners authorised transfers of shares and funds, in one case even before the price of the transaction had been decided.

The Cyprus Ministry of Finance told the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which is heading an international collaboration of media partners investigating the new leak, that a criminal investigation was under way into share transfers by Alexey Mordashov, one of Russia’s richest industrialists. The transfers, which were assisted by PwC Cyprus, moved a $1.4 billion investment out of his name a day after he was slapped by European Union sanctions. The revelations are a new embarrassment for PwC, which cut links with its Russian arm last year after the Ukraine invasio

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.