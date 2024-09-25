Massive Fire Rips Through Brisbane Buildings, Wedding Venue Destroyed

A massive fire has torn through multiple buildings in inner-city Brisbane , leaving one person fighting for life and collapsing the roof of a high-end wedding venue , leaving organisers rushing to organise backups.
The fire started about 4.30pm yesterday, the emergency warning was issued about 40 minutes later and wasn't lifted until 10.45pm, police said.More than a dozen fire crews battled a fire on Hubert Street, Woolloongabba, Brisbane for hours on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Members of the public were asked to avoid the area, and those within the exclusion zone were asked to remain indoors.
"Well, this sucks. We are devastated by the events of this afternoon and extremely thankful that our team is safe," the venue posted on Instagram.
