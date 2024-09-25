Massive Fire Rips Through Brisbane Buildings, Wedding Venue Destroyed

A massive fire has torn through multiple buildings in inner-city Brisbane , leaving one person fighting for life and collapsing the roof of a high-end wedding venue , leaving organisers rushing to organise backups.

The fire started about 4.30pm yesterday, the emergency warning was issued about 40 minutes later and wasn't lifted until 10.45pm, police said.More than a dozen fire crews battled a fire on Hubert Street, Woolloongabba, Brisbane for hours on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Members of the public were asked to avoid the area, and those within the exclusion zone were asked to remain indoors.

"Well, this sucks. We are devastated by the events of this afternoon and extremely thankful that our team is safe," the venue posted on Instagram.

Fire Brisbane Australia Wedding Venue Emergency Damaged Buildings

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emergency declared in Brisbane as fire crews battle massive building blazeAn emergency has been declared at Woolloongabba in Brisbane due to a raging fire which has engulfed a building.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Brisbane news live: Brisbane’s biggest weekend; Dolphins slam Bennett talk; Latest BT QuizThe latest news in and around Brisbane.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Brisbane news live: Teen on Brisbane terror charges; Review into botched Qld uni offersFollow us for live updates in Brisbane and beyond today.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Brisbane news live: Queensland crash hot spots | Brisbane Olympic transport optionsFor the latest updates in Brisbane and beyond, follow our live blog.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Brisbane news live: Stink over composting facility | Brisbane public transport statsFollow our news blog for the latest updates in Brisbane and beyond.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Brisbane news live: Coal royalty rates into law | Brisbane airport faceliftFollow us for the latest updates in the city and further afield.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »