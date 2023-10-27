Masked and hooded: Police release CCTV in Bondi gangland hit case

Police have released footage of two men they believe could help the investigation into the assassination of major crime figure Alen Moradian in Sydney’s east earlier this year.

About 8.30am on June 27, emergency services were called to Spring Street at Bondi Junction following reports Moradian had been shot while sitting in his stationary car at the underground carpark of his apartment.The 48-year-old died at the scene. Police found a burnt-out Porsche near Bondi Junction and a burnt-out Holden Commodore in Zetland a short time later. Three crime scenes were established and forensically examined by specialist police.

One man was wearing a navy-blue hooded jumper and tracksuit pants, with black and white sneakers. The other was wearing an all-black hooded jumper and tracksuit pants with black sneakers. Anyone who knows the identities or whereabouts of these men are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Known as Fathead, Moradian was one of the seven main players involved in the Golden Gun syndicate, one of the biggest drug groups busted the NSW Police Force. Members were sentenced to between five and 30 years in prison. Moradian's wife, Natasha Youkhana, once urged him to behave more like television's New Jersey mafia boss Tony Soprano.

“Why do you just sit there and show off – ‘I am the man, I am the man.’ Do you see Tony Soprano doing that?” she wrote in an email, tendered to court after the couple were arrested in July 2007. “He doesn’t care who people think is the boss, is his number one priority. You, on the other hand, want the attention, you want the big head, you love it. People like that won’t survive.”

