Mary Fowler’s star continues to rise as fringe players stake Matildas claims

Back in the country just two months after a fourth-place finish at the tournament on home soil, the Matildas brought to Perth’s pitches almost everything expected of them.because Mackenzie Arnold was never really called on to give a reminder of her remarkable World Cup efforts; nor were Tegan Micah and Lydia Williams tested in goal. It’s hard to imagine there would be many complaints about that though.This campaign was a resounding success.

Clare Wheeler was the obvious standout. The midfielder commanded the centre of the field with a confidence that belied the fact she had not played a single minute in the Matildas’ last eight games. Her passing showed vision, her cutting runs showed courage and technical skill, and her first international goal was a belter. Why we didn’t see her in the World Cup, again?

There may not actually have been room for another breakout Matildas star at the World Cup, with 20-year-old Mary Fowler running circles around world class teams as if she had been playing at this level for decades. It’s scarcely believable, but in just two months, she has further improved her game, nearly to the point of looking like a completely different player. Manchester City got it so, so right by moving her into a wide forward role. Gustavsson was wise to follow suit.

The series of games in Perth also gave an opportunity to see more of Courtney Nevin, Charli Grant, Amy Sayer, Cortnee Vine and Alex Chidiac. The kids are better than all right. Where squad depth issues once hovered over the Matildas like a dark cloud, there are now too many options to choose from – when Gustavsson does look to his bench.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Matildas Star Mary Fowler and NRL Premiership Hero Nathan Cleary Confirm RelationshipMatildas star Mary Fowler and NRL premiership hero Nathan Cleary have finally confirmed their relationship after being spotted together in Perth. The couple was caught on camera enjoying the sunshine in the park and walking hand in hand. This confirms months of speculation about their romantic involvement.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Matildas make it three from three as Mary Fowler breaks Taiwan resistanceAustralia win 3-0 to ease into next Olympic qualifying round with Sam Kerr and Tameka Yallop also on target in Perth

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Mary Fowler hype hard to contain after stellar Matildas Olympic qualifier display, says Tony GustavssonMary Fowler's breakout year has continued after the 20-year-old rising star unleashed a wonder strike against Taiwan in Perth.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: ‘Rack off’: Ch 10 slammed for Cleary anticsMatildas fans have criticised Channel 10 for the broadcaster’s treatment of Mary Fowler during the Matildas’ 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei on Wednesday night.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: ‘Business to do’: Next goal clear for MatildasThe 13 goals in three Olympic qualifiers in Perth the Matildas scored was good but the fact they didn’t concede any brought a smile to coach Tony Gustavsson’s face as evidence of just how far his team has come.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Matildas Secure 3-0 Victory in Olympic Qualifying CampaignThe Matildas closed out the second round of their Olympic-qualifying campaign with a 3-0 victory over Chinese Taipei. Mary Fowler and Sam Kerr scored Australia's goals, with Tameka Yallop sealing the deal. Australia finished on top of Group A and will now face an Asian confederation rival in a two-legged play-off in February to qualify for the Olympics.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕