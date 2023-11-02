Mary Fowler’s star continues to rise as fringe players stake Matildas claims

Back in the country just two months after a fourth-place finish at the tournament on home soil, the Matildas brought to Perth’s pitches almost everything expected of them.because Mackenzie Arnold was never really called on to give a reminder of her remarkable World Cup efforts; nor were Tegan Micah and Lydia Williams tested in goal. It’s hard to imagine there would be many complaints about that though.This campaign was a resounding success.
Clare Wheeler was the obvious standout. The midfielder commanded the centre of the field with a confidence that belied the fact she had not played a single minute in the Matildas’ last eight games. Her passing showed vision, her cutting runs showed courage and technical skill, and her first international goal was a belter. Why we didn’t see her in the World Cup, again?
There may not actually have been room for another breakout Matildas star at the World Cup, with 20-year-old Mary Fowler running circles around world class teams as if she had been playing at this level for decades. It’s scarcely believable, but in just two months, she has further improved her game, nearly to the point of looking like a completely different player. Manchester City got it so, so right by moving her into a wide forward role. Gustavsson was wise to follow suit.
The series of games in Perth also gave an opportunity to see more of Courtney Nevin, Charli Grant, Amy Sayer, Cortnee Vine and Alex Chidiac. The kids are better than all right. Where squad depth issues once hovered over the Matildas like a dark cloud, there are now too many options to choose from – when Gustavsson does look to his bench.
