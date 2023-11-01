Mary Fowler hype hard to contain after stellar Matildas Olympic qualifier display, says Tony Gustavsson

Fowler shot to prominence at this year's World Cup, and she's now a regular starter at English powerhouse Manchester City."How am I going to keep the expectations down on that one now?" Gustavsson quipped when asked about Fowler's rising profile.

Fowler is now a star in her own right, but Gustavsson doesn't want the speedy attacker to be bogged down by responsibilities or expectations. The Matildas will face Uzbekistan in a two-legged play-off in February, with the winner to secure a spot at the 2024 Olympics.TwitterThe Matildas are through to the final stage of Olympic qualifying and they're on a collision course with Taylor Swift

More than 160,000 Australians are expected to be diagnosed with cancer this year. But the outcomes for some will vary greatly

