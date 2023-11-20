Marsh's century leads Australia to victory in World Cup final

The 29-year-old became just the seventh player in men's ODI history to score a hundred in a World Cup final, and the third Aussie to do so (alongside Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist). Rode his luck to begin with, but became unstoppable as the night went on. Pace, spin, off-pace deliveries – it didn't matter, they all went to the boundary with disdain.

His catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma shifted the momentum Australia's way dramatically, with the Aussies hardly behind the eight-ball from that point forward. His two overs were also golden for Cummins' side, preventing both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul getting settled.Bowled 12 really important balls for the Aussies across overs 20 and 24. 'The Bison' – much like Head – kept Kohli and Rahul struggling to tick the strike over when they needed to build momentum most. Later in the evening, Marsh went hard from ball one with the stick – which in hindsight was still the right move. Very unlucky to fall to an under-edge through to the keeper when edges weren't carrying on the Ahmedabad pitch all gam





