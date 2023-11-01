Marles agrees deal with US to fast-track Taipan replacements

Speaking after high-level talks between the two in Washington on Wednesday, Secretary Austin confirmed the US was"accelerating" the delivery of replacement Black Hawk helicopters as part of its ongoing investment in helping Australia improve its defence capabilities.
"We're investing in each other whether through US support for Australia's guided weapons and explosive ordinance enterprise or by working together on AUKUS and we're not letting up. "In fact, we're speeding up. We're accelerating; accelerating the delivery of Black Hawk helicopters that you ordered earlier this year. The first arrived in Australia just a few months ago and more are on the way and coming even faster."
"Since then we have grounded the MRH-90 fleet and so that has given rise to capability challenges in terms of our helicopter capability. "Doing this on a shorter timeframe is something that we really appreciate and is, again, an example of America standing up in a moment when we really need it."
In January, the government announced it plans to completely phase out the Taipan fleet by December next year, a full decade ahead of their scheduled retirement. Pressed by media over what the newly accelerated schedule would mean for delivery of the remaining 37 helicopters, Mr Marles declined to provide details saying only that"the number and timing has been sped up".
The government expects some of the Black Hawks to be in operation by the end of next year, but with the Taipan fleet grounded Australia now appears short of vital air support ahead of what is expected to be a tough bushfire season.
