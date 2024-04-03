Mark Ruffalo to Star in Australian Documentary on Chemical Contamination

Oscar-nominated actor Mark Ruffalo will feature in a new Australian documentary exposing the multibillion-dollar David and Goliath battle to hold the world’s largest chemical companies accountable for toxic contamination.

The documentary reveals the widespread presence of man-made 'forever chemicals' in various household products and the global population's bloodstream. Ruffalo describes the actions of these companies as incredibly evil.

