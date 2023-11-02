Maria Woods, Hillbrook Anglican School and Sunshine Coast Grammar principal, dies after short illness

Advocacy group Associated Christian Schools said Woods “passed away after a short illness”. “Maria was an outstanding educational leader who was a great asset to independent schooling,” the group said on Facebook. “We extend our sympathy and prayers to her family, friends and the school communities she served.” Nambour Christian College said it “stands in solidarity with the Sunshine Coast Grammar School community as they grieve the loss of” Woods.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Foreign citizens have passed the Rafah border7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

7NEWSMELBOURNE: Nathan Cleary can’t contain priceless reaction to Mary Fowler goal during Matildas win over Chinese Taipei7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Man’s body found on Mona Vale Headland at Dee Why in Sydney’s northern beaches7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Former Big Brother Australia star Dave Graham’s life advice strikes a chord with fans: ‘You’re the blessing’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Glenn Maxwell out for Australia’s clash with England at Cricket World Cup after golf injury7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Driver allegedly targets pedestrians in Brighton East, Melbourne after police chase7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕