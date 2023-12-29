Margaret Thatcher Shattered by Revelations in Spycatcher Memoirs

Margaret Thatcher was “utterly shattered” by the revelations in Spycatcher, the memoirs of the retired MI5 officer Peter Wright, files released publicly for the first time reveal. The files also reveal the dilemmas faced by Thatcher’s government in its futile battle to suppress the book, including whether to agree to the Australian media tycoon Kerry Packer mediating an out of court “solution”.

who retired to Tasmania, included that the security agency had bugged embassies, that a small group of agents had plotted against the prime minister Harold Wilson, and that Sir Roger Hollis, the director general of MI5 from 1956-65, had been a Soviet mole.The book, which was banned in England in 1985, was first published in Australia and the US after the government lost its long-running high-profile court case against Wright in Sydney in 1987. The documents show the government losing control in a legal game of "whack-a-mole" as extracts popped up in newspapers and books appeared in shops and on library shelves around the world.





