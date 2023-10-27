Manhunt underway for fugitive Jermaine Austral believed to be hiding in NT bush

A police manhunt has begun in the Northern Territory bush for a fugitive with a history of avoiding authorities.

NT Police say they are searching for Jermaine Shane Austral, who fled to bushland in the town of Batchelor — 100 kilometres south of Darwin — on Thursday.A police spokesperson said Mr Austral had "been actively avoiding police since an incident Saturday".

"Investigations into his whereabouts resulted in detectives deploying into Katherine late Wednesday afternoon," they said. "Enquiries conducted in the area led to information indicating Mr Austral had driven his sliver Subaru Forester into the town of Batchelor, where he was residing." headtopics.com

NT Police said its negotiators, tactical response group, dog squad and Strike Force Trident were all deployed to Batchelor on Wednesday."Evidence was found suggesting he had fled into bushland," the spokesperson said.

Jermaine Austral was on the run for three weeks across three jurisdictions after he escaped Alice Springs prison in 2016."We believe Mr Austral is now on foot and most likely somewhere in the greater Batchelor area. Significant resourcing has deployed to locate Mr Austral," Detective Sergeant Michael Ordelman said. headtopics.com

"We would remind the public not to approach Mr Austral and if sighted to immediately contact police on 131 444. Please quote reference 23292486." Fleeing in a stolen car, he subsequently went on a crime spree before leading police on an outback chase for several thousand kilometres across three jurisdictions.

