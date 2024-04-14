Manchester City's Victory Keeps Title Race Alive

Manchester City are only two points ahead, there are six games remaining, but we know we have seen this movie beforeAt the final whistle the Emirates Stadium was already half empty, the home crowd streaming out into the Sunday gloom.
This is not the end of the Premier League’s breathlessly trailed three-way title race. This is not the beginning of the end of the Premier League’s breathlessly trailed three-way title race. Except, let’s face it, it probably is both of these things. We have, after all, seen this movie before.and Arsenal both lost at home, two hours apart, and did so painfully.
John McGinn had a fine game at the base of the Villa midfield. He played a pass out to the left to Lucas Digne. Kai Havertz was present but not involved, allowing Digne to whip in a low cross that travelled through the Arsenal six yard box past both William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, surprising Declan Rice behind them, then reached Leon Bailey, who was able to spank it into the goal, with David Raya also wrong-footed. An unremarkable pass had taken five Arsenal players out of the game.
