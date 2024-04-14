Managing Medicinal Cannabis Use in the Workplace

Medicinal cannabis has been legal in Australia for eight years. Although it's legal, the drug still can affect people's ability to work and drive because of limitations of drug testing regimes. Now, the Victorian Government is looking at whether there's a better way to manage medicinal cannabis use in the workplace.

Drug testing can affect people outside the safety-conscious industries, through roadside drug testing. “With alcohol, if you have a breathalyser reading, you will almost certainly be impaired. So there's a there's a really good correlation between a positive breathalyser test and impairment, and the higher breathalyser test, the more impaired you are. Illicit Drug Testing is completely different because the illicit drugs tests are not as they're not as accurate, and there's quite a wide window in which you can still test positive but not be affected by drugs.

“Things like construction and aviation and driving a vehicle there are risks. Also, I would say you know, working with children, working in childcare, working with people with disabilities, maybe working in hospitality, working in front line health care, there are risks. Our view at DACA is it really should be up to employers to be able to assess the risks and have a workplace drug policy.”

Medicinal Cannabis Workplace Drug Testing Australia Legalization

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SBSNews / 🏆 3. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Telehealth medicinal cannabis providers are under-regulated, medical bodies AMA and RACGP warnAustralia's peak medical bodies say medicinal cannabis is being sold over the internet with virtually no quality control or safety standards.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Imported medicinal cannabis sold without testing for Australian standards, industry warnsAbout 140,000 Australians are prescribed cannabis to help manage pain and illness, but the industry says cheap imports aren't regulated properly.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

NRL Club's Sponsorship Deal Under Review for Potential Breach of Therapeutic Goods ActThe partnership between NRL club The Dolphins and medicine clinic Alternaleaf, which prescribes medicinal cannabis, is being reviewed for potentially violating the Therapeutic Goods Act. The club has been wearing Alternaleaf's logo in games and displaying it at home stadiums, but advertising prescription medicine such as medicinal cannabis is banned by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

‘Dark chocolate spread with almond butter’: What a managing director eats in a dayShaun Greenblo gets top marks from our dietitian Joanna McMillan for his day on a plate.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

‘Dark chocolate spread with almond butter’: What a managing director eats in a dayShaun Greenblo gets top marks from our dietitian Joanna McMillan for his day on a plate.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

– under late managing partner Juan Martinez – invalidly dismissed partner Greg Lewis, court findsEquity partner Greg Lewis was given no notice of a weekend vote to expel him from the HWL Ebsworth partnership, in breach of the firm’s partnership agreement.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »