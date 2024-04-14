Managing Medicinal Cannabis Use in the Workplace

Medicinal cannabis has been legal in Australia for eight years. Although it's legal, the drug still can affect people's ability to work and drive because of limitations of drug testing regimes. Now, the Victorian Government is looking at whether there's a better way to manage medicinal cannabis use in the workplace.
Drug testing can affect people outside the safety-conscious industries, through roadside drug testing. “With alcohol, if you have a breathalyser reading, you will almost certainly be impaired. So there's a there's a really good correlation between a positive breathalyser test and impairment, and the higher breathalyser test, the more impaired you are. Illicit Drug Testing is completely different because the illicit drugs tests are not as they're not as accurate, and there's quite a wide window in which you can still test positive but not be affected by drugs.
“Things like construction and aviation and driving a vehicle there are risks. Also, I would say you know, working with children, working in childcare, working with people with disabilities, maybe working in hospitality, working in front line health care, there are risks. Our view at DACA is it really should be up to employers to be able to assess the risks and have a workplace drug policy.”
