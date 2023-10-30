Man who stole $240,000 to lure international cricketers to suburban Melbourne given community service

Navishta Desilva outside court in Melbourne. He turned to crime to raise funds for a Twilight T20 cricket series after failing to sign investors.Navishta Desilva outside court in Melbourne. He turned to crime to raise funds for a Twilight T20 cricket series after failing to sign investors.

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup After working in a number of jobs, Desilva developed a passion for events and took a job at Live Nation as a promoter.

When he struggled to find enough investment, he started stealing from his employer by falsifying invoices to inflate prices and directing the funds to his own bank account, the court heard. He used the stolen money to pay cricket players – including Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan and Lahiru Thirimanne – more than $70,000.He pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining financial advantage and has since paid Omnivision back the money, after his family helped him. The 36-year-old is now working two jobs to pay his relatives back. headtopics.com

