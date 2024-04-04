Man who killed Sydney teenager granted parole

A man who killed a Sydney teenager in an unprovoked attack outside a nightclub has been granted parole and is set to be released from prison. The now-30-year-old Kieran Loveridge killed Thomas Kelly, 18, during an alcohol-fuelled rampage through the inner-city entertainment precinct of Kings Cross in July 2012. Loveridge, who was also 18 at the time, punched Kelly in the face, knocking him to the ground and causing a severe brain injury when his head struck the ground.

Loveridge was initially jailed for seven years and two months after pleading guilty to manslaughter and the assaults of four other men on that same night. But the prosecution appealed and his sentence was increased to a maximum term of 13 years and eight months with a non-parole period of 10 years and two months. Over a decade later, the NSW State Parole Authority held a public hearing on Thursday for further submissions after the board in February formed its intention to release Loveridg

