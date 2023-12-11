Man Sets Up Sensor Lights to Protect Trees from Poisoning Threat

To ward off a potential stealth attack, Craig* reckoned security cameras aimed at his fence was probably the best way to protect several large trees on his property which his neighbour had been threatening to poison and kill. But when the quote for CCTV came back, the costs were too expensive, so Craig instead set up some sensor lights on his family's property in a southern suburb of Newcastle.

"I'm worried," Craig said, "because﻿ I looked at the internet to see how the tree could be poisoned, and they could just come and pour a big bottle of Roundup around the bottom of the tree, which would be fatal for it.""(The lights) mean that if someone comes into my yard or if they jump the fence or whatever, it will light up in the dark." Craig said he was spurred into action after alleging his neighbour had dropped a thinly veiled threat﻿ while he was outside gardening, warning that "if you don't remove your trees, I'm going to poison them





