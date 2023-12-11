HEAD TOPICS

Man Sets Up Sensor Lights to Protect Trees from Poisoning Threat

A man in Newcastle has set up sensor lights on his property to protect his trees from a potential poisoning threat by his neighbor. The man had initially considered installing security cameras but found them to be too expensive. He decided to take action after his neighbor made a veiled threat to poison the trees.

To ward off a potential stealth attack, Craig* reckoned security cameras aimed at his fence was probably the best way to protect several large trees on his property which his neighbour had been threatening to poison and kill. But when the quote for CCTV came back, the costs were too expensive, so Craig instead set up some sensor lights on his family's property in a southern suburb of Newcastle.

"I'm worried," Craig said, "because﻿ I looked at the internet to see how the tree could be poisoned, and they could just come and pour a big bottle of Roundup around the bottom of the tree, which would be fatal for it.""(The lights) mean that if someone comes into my yard or if they jump the fence or whatever, it will light up in the dark." Craig said he was spurred into action after alleging his neighbour had dropped a thinly veiled threat﻿ while he was outside gardening, warning that "if you don't remove your trees, I'm going to poison them

