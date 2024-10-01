Man sentenced to community service for stealing from fundraiser for alleged murder victim's family

Hannah McGuire, whose body was found in a burnt out car about 25km south of Ballarat in April. Lachlan Morganti has been sentenced to 400 hours of community service after pleading guilty to stealing from an online fundraiser for her family.Hannah McGuire, whose body was found in a burnt out car about 25km south of Ballarat in April. Lachlan Morganti has been sentenced to 400 hours of community service after pleading guilty to stealing from an online fundraiser for her family.

“However, once the money was transferred to your account, the temptation to use this money to recover significant debts from previous losses became overwhelming and self-indulgent to that extent,” Mykytowycz said. “She also spoke of your audacity in attending her daughter’s funeral, where you were amongst the very people who had contributed to the GoFundMe, knowing that you had spent the money,” Mykytowycz told the court.

