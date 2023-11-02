Man’s win over ‘affront to justice’ by Queensland judge Salvatore Vasta prompts Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus to prepare protections for judiciary

The move comes after a father of two who was jailed for contempt during a divorce trial by Queensland judge Salvatore Vasta wasQueensland judge Salvatore Vasta was found liable for exemplary damages of $50,000 over the deprivation of the man’s liberty.understands the Albanese government will next week introduce legislation into the Senate to stop that occurring again.

Judge Vasta in 2018 sentenced Mr Stradford (a pseudonym) to 12 months’ jail for contempt over a supposed failure to provide details of his betting accounts during a property dispute with his ex-wife. The man spent seven days in police custody and prison before the order was stayed pending an appeal.Federal Court judge Michael Wigney in August ruled liability for the “gross miscarriage of justice” should be shared by Judge Vasta, the Commonwealth and Queensland.

He said Judge Vasta “denied the applicant any modicum of procedural fairness or natural justice” in what he called “a parody of a court hearing”.Reflecting on his comments in a further dispute over costs on Thursday, Justice Wigney suggesting perhaps he should have “toned down” his judgment, but concluded that “such is life”.

Mr Stradford sought $2.5 million, claiming to have been so traumatised by his time in custody that he could no longer work more than 20 hours a week. He was ultimately awarded $309,450. Justice Wigney found all three parties were liable for personal injury and loss of earning capacity of $59,450. Judge Vasta and the Commonwealth had to pay $35,000 for false imprisonment and deprivation of liberty. Judge Vasta and Queensland were liable for $165,000 over the time spent in jail.

