Man’s insane $10K act at Disney World

In videos posted to social media, the bandana-wearing jumper climbs over a bridge in the Italian pavilion at the amusement park on Monday evening, theA passer-by can be heard shouting “You’re gonna get kicked out of Disney, mister!” in one video of the incident shared to YouTube.

An unnamed man was recorded climbing over a bridge at Disney World’s Italian Pavilion at Epcot on Monday evening. The unfazed jumper handed a man sitting on the bridge steps his sunglasses before plunging about three metres into the water below — T-shirt, shorts, Nike sneakers and all, the video shows.

The unidentified man then swam to a nearby gondola, which he climbed over to get back onto land, at which point bystanders off camera can be heard cheering. The man only removed his sunglasses before jumping into the lagoon below as part of an alleged bet, though bystanders were divided on whether the wager was for $US6K or $US60K. headtopics.com

The video was posted to YouTube by Disney-loving family channel DisFamily Adventures, which is run by married couple Brendan and Gwyn, who told FOX 35 that they heard the man and his friends talking about a $US6,000 ($A10,000) bet under the condition he jumped into the lagoon.was seemingly posted by one of the man’s friends who claimed he leapt into the “freezing cold” water for a staggering $US60,000 ($A95,000).

A TikTok of the incident appeared to be posted by a friend of the man who jumped, who identified the jumper as ‘Elit3Trainers’, though his actual name wasn’t immediately clear.It appears that the man who jumped from the Epcot bridge does, in fact, monitor the ‘Elit3Trainers’ account, though it didn’t reveal his name. headtopics.com

The latest video posted to the account shows the man — donning the same Japanese-style headband and colourful Nike sneakers — opening a Pokemon pack at Epcot’s Japan Pavilion.

