Man's Compensation Bid Fails as Dog-Sitter Can't Convince Labrador to Eat Medicine

A Victorian tribunal found that Sooty (not pictured) the labrador’s owner ‘overestimated’ the sick dog’s ‘fondness for pork buns’. Man’s bid for $13,444 in compensation from dog-sitter unable to convince sick labrador to eat medicine hidden in food fails. Robert Angel had specific instructions for the pet-sitter he entrusted to look after Sooty, his beloved black labrador. Ruth Buckland, a former dog groomer, was to give medication to Sooty using pork buns while he was overseas.

More specifically, Buckland was to microwave the bun, cut it up and hide the medication inside. The only problem was that Sooty didn’t want to eat the pork buns, according to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (Vcat) in Melbourne. This sparked a legal row, with Angel, a Melbourne businessman, unsuccessfully seeking $13,444 from Buckland for vet bills, laundry fees, new bedding and medications, and compensation for nine days he spent off work due to the dog’s illnes





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man who allegedly threw man over Brisbane balcony makes bid for bailRaymond John Binge was charged with murder after he allegedly threw an elderly man head first over a balcony at a Brisbane unit complex while he was enjoying a quiet afternoon with his wife.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Australian Catholic church’s insurer launches court bid to cover smaller share of abuse compensationScandal-plagued PwC would determine payout rates under scheme proposed by Catholic Church Insurance in effort to avoid insolvency

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Disabled man drags himself off plane after Air Canada fails to offer wheelchairAirline was forced to apologize to Rodney Hodgins who flew to Las Vegas with his wife to celebrate their anniversary in August

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Man City crush Man Utd as Liverpool show support for absent DiazManchester City underlined the vast gulf in quality between themselves and Manchester United on Sunday as Liverpool showed their support for absent team-mate Luis Diaz, whose parents were kidnapped in Colombia.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Man City cruise against Man Utd exposes gulf in classManchester City once feared a trip to Old Trafford but painted the town blue once more with a 3-0 victory over a demoralised United on Sunday to reassert their dominance.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Last-placed England are ‘man for man’ better than Australia: Joe RootEngland’s woeful World Cup campaign has not prevented Joe Root from claiming they are a better side than Australia, who can knock them out of the cup on Saturday.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »