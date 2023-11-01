Man’s body found on Mona Vale Headland at Dee Why in Sydney’s northern beaches

His body was located on the Mona Vale Headland at Dee Why Beach at 4.30pm on Wednesday. “While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the 71-year-old man,” NSW Police said. The multi-agency search was assisted by PolAir, Public Order and Riot Squad, Police Rescue, Westpac Rescue Helicopter and State Emergency Service volunteers. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

