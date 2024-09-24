Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing From GoFundMe Fundraiser For Allegedly Murdered Woman

Lachlan Morganti is accused of stealing from the fundraiser for Hannah McGuire's family.Lachlan Morganti, 26, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates Court to plead guilty to stealing $65,000 from a GoFundMe fundraiser.
Her image topped an online fundraiser set up in her memory by Lachlan Morganti, who has been charged with one count of theft in June after siphoning more than $60,000 destined for Hannah's mother Debbie McGuire.McGuire family didn't receive a cent He knew the family through the Clunes Cricket Club and the Clunes National Hotel which is owned by the McGuire family.The GoFundMe fundraiser far surpassed the initial target of $20,000 to $30,000, raising a total of $64,541.
Debbie McGuire also appeared in court and spoke directly to the 26-year-old while reading from a victim impact statement."I had several encounters with , he had ample opportunity to tell me," Ms McGuire told the court."Instead of the focus being on Hannah, it was diverted elsewhere ... I don't think the accused could provide an excuse for his actions."The court heard Mr Morganti had been dealing with issues relating to gambling addiction since he was 18.
