Man killed when car crashes into tree in Stokers Siding, in northeastern NSW

A man has died in a single-vehicle crash in northeastern NSW. Police and paramedics were called to Smiths Creek Rd, Stokers Siding at 5.40am on Monday after reports a car had left the road and crashed into a tree. The driver died at the site of the crash. Police have yet to formally identify the driver, but he is believed to be a 57-year-old man.

“Officers attached to Tweed-Byron Police District have established a crime scene which will be forensically examined by specialist police,” police said. A report will be prepared for the coroner. Stokers Siding is located close to the NSW-Queensland border and is 39km away from Coolangatta. Anyone with any information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

